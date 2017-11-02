Prather Brown students of the month chosen

October Students of the Month chosen at Prather Brown are, Juan Cervantes, Payton Collom, Alyssa Delgado and Waylon Coleman in the front row; and, Lucy Henson, Stephanie Flores, Aubrey Lopez, Emma Hilburn, Jaida Norris, Cooper Fatjo and Miguel Pantoja in the second row. Claire Collins was also chosen but was unavailable for the photo. Students are chosen based on their grades and behavior, but mostly doing his or her best everyday.

