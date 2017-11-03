4-H Club banquet held

The Tillman County 4-H Awards banquet was held on Sept. 25 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick. Tillman County4-H Club President Kendall Roberts gave a welcome speech, Following the welcome, was a prayer for the meal by Mitchell Witt. The president introduced many people and businesses that support the 4-H Club program, including John and Janice Worthington, Jason Carr and the 4-H Club leaders throughout the county.

The officers for 2016-2017 are:

* President – Kendall Roberts from Tipton,

* Vice President – Camee Witt from Grandfield,

* Secretary – Matti Clemmer from Grandfield,

* Treasurer – Rachel Mitchell from Frederick,

* Reporters – Kamryn Roberts from Tipton and Elena Santiago from Frederick,

* Recreation Leaders – Addy Atchley and Hailey Hunt, both from Grandfield.

Roberts thanked the Technology Center for allowing the use of the room for the banquet and also thanked the local Frederick 4-H Club leader, Kayla Mitchell and Tipton 4-H leader, Lori Waugh for decorating the room for the banquet in a pineapple tropical theme.

Following this, the Tillman County Girls and Boys project medals were announced.

* Camee Witt: Safety

* Kamryn Roberts: Fitness

* Rachel Mitchell: Leadership

* Hailey Hunt: Healthy Living

* Matti Clemmer: Healthy Living

* Elena Santiago: Personal Development

* Presley Johnson: Rabbits

* Addy Atchley: Consumer and Family

* Alyssa Worthington: Public Speaking

* Megan Mitchell: Safety

* Taw Clemmer: Citizenship

* Jake Schreiner: Achievement

* Chandler Copeland: Outdoor Education

Other awards followed:

* Kamryn Roberts won the Senior Citizenship award.

* Presley Johnson won the Jr. Citizenship award.

* Marquita Landes, formerly Meeks, announced the winners of the Jimmy Meeks Jr. award given to Addy Atchley and Camee Witt.

The winners of the Ag preference Beef, Goat and Swine award winners were announced, including Alyssa Worthington, Elena Santiago, and Taw Clemmer.

The Outstanding Jr. Member award was presented to Alyssa Worthington. Jason Carr presented the Outstanding Sr. Award on behalf of the American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance, and the award went to Rachel Mitchell. Matti Clemmer was awarded the Tillman County Hall of Fame. Her photograph will be on display at the County Extension office during the school year.

Roberts announced the 2017-2018 County Officers:

*President: Camee Witt

* Vice President: Rachel Mitchell

* Secretary: Hailey Hunt

* Treasurer: Taw Clemmer

* Reporter: Kamryn Roberts

* Recreation Leader: Jake Schreiner

Congratulations to all the 4-H Club members on their hard work during the 2016-2017 school year.

Matti Clemmer and family after receiving the Dorothy Fisher Hall of Fame. 2017-2018 County 4-H Officers: President: Camee Witt, Vice President: Rachel Mitchell, Secretary: Hailey Hunt, Treasurer: Taw Clemmer, Reporter: Kamryn Roberts, Recreation Leader: Jake Schreiner.  Courtesy photos Back Row: Hall of Fame: Matti Clemmer, Jimmy Meeks Jr. Sr.: Leadership: Camee Witt and Jr. Addy Atchely, Outstanding Sr.: Rachel Mitchell, Sr. Citizenship: Kamryn Roberts, AgPreference: Taw Clemmer Front Row: Ag Preference First Year Award: Megan Mitchell, Chandler Copeland and Debbie Curry, Jr. Citizenship: Presley Johnson, Ag Preference Beef and Outstanding Junior: Alyssa Worthington.  Matti Clemmer was awarded the Dorothy Fisher Hall of Fame.