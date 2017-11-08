Second annual ranch rodeo huge success

Ethan Treadwell along with the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association held the second annual Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo Nov. 4 at the Tillman County Rodeo grounds.

The chuck wagons were back this year feeding rodeo-goers and participants. Ribeye steak sandwich meals were a hit with the crowd and there wasn’t any left over.

A ranch horse competition began in the morning and the rodeo started at 6 p.m.

The winners in the Ranch Horse Competition were:

Open Class:

•Rocky Martin – first place,

•Obbie Schlom – second place, and

•Justin Waldroop – third place.

Three and under:

•Obbie Schlom – first place,

•Taylor Peters – second place, and

•Ty Casper – third place.

Treadwell said last year there were 17 teams and this year 26 teams competed in the rodeo events, milking, branding, sorting, stray gathering and doctoring and it was a “dad-gum good time.”

“There were four teams there that are going on to the World Finals this weekend,” Treadwell said. “I still can’t believe how many people turned out for it.”

Treadwell said the rodeo brought a lot of people to town which is great for the town’s economy. He said the hotel parking lot was full, but that’s not all he said about the hotel parking lot.

“We had a calf get out,” Treadwell said. “It was a deal where I was just bein’ lazy. I thought, ‘eh, I don’t want to move that truck. A calf can’t squeeze through there. It would have to be a really little calf to squeeze through there. Well a really little calf squeezed through that crack. He ran down through the hotel parking lot and I caught him at Chase’s. The hotel was full. Money for Frederick.”

The winning teams received cash, ice chests, buckles and jackets.

Overall winners:

•Wilson Cattle Company – first place.

•Blue Creek – second place.

•Bernhardt Landon Cattle – third place.

•Rockin’ DC – fourth place.

Best horse award went to Ken Collins.

Best hand award went to Chase Thompson.

Sorting:

•Wilson Cattle Company – first place, and

•Collins Cattle Company – second place.

Milking:

•Collins Cattle Company – first place, and

•Wilson Cattle Company – second place.

Branding:

•Wild Cat Cattle Company – first place, and

•Broken H and Hep – second place.

Stray gathering:

•Rockin DC – first place, and

•Midnight Riders – second place.

Treadwell plans to hold the event again next year so save the date for the first Saturday in November.

Jared Johnson shows the judges how fast his horse can stop at a ranch horse competition held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader
A cowboy visits with his family while waiting for the ranch horse competition to begin Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Ethan rode up to a man offering him a flag during the National Anthem. He rode a lap around the arena holding the flag. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Jeffery Sutterfield rode a mechanical bull that someone set up at the rodeo held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Justin Waldroop came in third in the open class of the Ranch Horse Competition held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Obbie Schlom came in second in the open class and first place in the three and under class of the Ranch Horse Competition held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Roping was a part of the Ranch Horse Competition held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sorting-2-201711710302225.jpg A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sorting-2-BW2017117103012753.jpg A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sorting-2-CYMK2017117103029190.jpg A rodeo team sorts out cattle during the Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo held Nov. 4. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader