Lyric Theatre celebrates the holiday season with A Christmas Carol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s favorite holiday tradition, Lyric’s A Christmas Carol, presented by Devon Energy, returns in its 2017 edition to Oklahoma City’s Plaza District featuring joyous music, dazzling costumes and an acclaimed Broadway actor reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Performances are Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at Lyric’s Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16 St. in Oklahoma City. Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25.

“Charles Dickens’ story stands the test of time as the greatest holiday story in the modern English language,” said Michael Baron, Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director, and director of this production. “Lyric’s A Christmas Carol has already become a holiday tradition, now in its seventh year. We know it’s an important story to the community and is often the first live theatrical experience for many children.”

In Dickens’ timeless tale, three magical ghosts whisk the miserly Scrooge away on an unforgettable adventure of transformation and redemption. Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, The Fezziwigs and a host of unforgettable characters spring to life in Lyric’s spectacular production sparking the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.

Returning for his second holiday production with Lyric is Broadway’s Dirk Lumbard as Scrooge. The cast features many Lyric favorites, including Charlie Monnot as Bob Cratchit, Thomas E. Cunningham as Jacob Marley/Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe, Mateja Govich as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Susan Riley as a solicitor, Matthew Alvin Brown as Topper, Lexi Windsor as Belle, Jennifer Teel as Mrs. Fred and Brenda Williams as Mrs. Dilber. The production also includes Andi Dema as Fred/Young Scrooge, Natalya Ferch as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Nakiesha McGee as Mrs. Cratchit.

Lyric’s artistic team includes choreography by Ashley Wells, music direction by Brian T. Hamilton, lighting design by Weston Wilkerson, set design by Kimberly Powers, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, sound design by Brad Poarch and props design by Courtney Strong.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past six years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated over $120,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need. The 2016 contribution alone provided more than 100,000 meals.

To purchase tickets to the production, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.com, or call Lyric’s box office at 405-524-9312. This production is presented by Devon Energy. Additional sponsors include The Chickasaw Nation, The Oklahoman, The O.K. Detrick Foundation, Mark and Beverly Funke, AT&T Oklahoma, Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Air Comfort Solutions.