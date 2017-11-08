Historical Society to host Veterans’ Day fundraiser

Staff Report

The Tillman County Historical Society is scheduled to host an autumn “Pancakes at the Pioneer Townsite” fundraiser on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. Pancakes will be served that day near the Frederick museum’s red barn from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The historical society traditionally holds two pancake fundraisers each year – spring and fall. The beautiful museum setting is a lovely location to visit with friends and neighbors, eat great food and provide support for the historical society. The breakfast menu will include pancakes, Wright’s bacon, coffee and juice.

Advance tickets are $7 for adults or $4 for children 10 and younger. The tickets are available at numerous locations in Frederick or from historical society board members. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday, Nov. 11 for $8. Tickets that day for children 10 and under will be $5.

Military veterans will be able to eat at the Veterans Day event for just $5. Donations to support the museum will also be accepted.

Advance tickets for the Veterans Day Pancakes at the Pioneer Townsite may be purchased at the following Frederick locations: The Pioneer Townsite Museum’s general store, KC’s, Tillco Supply, Box Inc., Frederick ACE Hardware, BancFirst, and the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.

Advance tickets may also be purchased from any of the following Tillman County Historical Society Board members: Judy Benson, Sam Blair, Cacy Caldwell, Su Clifton, Sarah Copeland, Jimmy Espinosa, Sue Kauffman, Dena Northcutt, Jay Oxford, Cathy Riggins, Jim Smith, Kent Smith, Gary Tyler, Virginia Walker, Gayle White, Rodger Wirt or Joe Wynn.

The historical society operates and maintains the Pioneer Townsite Museum in Frederick. Fundraising through donations, memberships or events such as the pancake brunch are the local historical society’s only source of funds.

Diners enjoy breakfast outside in the beautiful museum setting. Board members Cacy Caldwell and Cathy Riggins serve hungry diners. Tillman County Historical Society Board members Kent Smith, Gary Tyler and Jay Oxford man the griddles.