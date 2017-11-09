Elementary class chosen to decorate tree at Capitol

The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 28. Elementary schools were encouraged to submit applications to be one of the 26 schools chosen to decorate a tree to be displayed at the State Capitol.

Frederick Elementary School was one of the 26 schools chosen. Mrs. Karen Schoonover’s fifth-grade class will decorate a tree to be displayed at the Capitol. The class will visit the Capitol Nov. 28.

According to a letter sent out to the schools, activities will include tree decorating, photos with Governor Mary Fallin and Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, visits from Santa Claus, treats for students, storybook reading, musical entertainment and the Capitol Tree Lighting.

The students will decorate a four-foot tree with a theme chosen by the class.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Mrs. Schoonover’s fifth-grade class was chosen to decorate a Christmas tree that will be displayed at the State Capitol. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Christmas201711611146549.jpg Mrs. Schoonover’s fifth-grade class was chosen to decorate a Christmas tree that will be displayed at the State Capitol. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader