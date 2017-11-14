Rotary students of the month chosen

Staff Report

The Rotary Club chooses Students of the Month every month.

Brooke Orr is the daughter of Vinson and Cheryl Orr. She has a GPA of 4.11 and is ranked first in her class.

Her honors include All State Mixed Choir, Honor Show Choir, Cheer State qualifier, Golf State Qualifier, student council, National Honor Society among many others.

Her extra curricular activities include basketball, golf, cheer, softball, varsity choir, Bomber Dears Show Choir, academic team, Spanish Club, and many others.

Orr plans to major in dentistry when she goes to college.

Maggie Rae Blankenship is the daughter of Dusty and Amanda Blankenship. She has a GPA of 4.11 and is ranked first in her class.

Her extra curricular activities include cheerleading, golf, show choir, yearbook, Spanish Club, student council, the talented and gifted program, varsity choir and Business Professionals of America.

Her honors include, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Women State Choir, Golf Academic State Champions, Southwestern Interscholastic Meet, Spanish Club President, FHS Student Council President, and FHS Varsity Choir Secretary.

Blankenship plans to attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) to obtain a degree in Elementary Education.

Molly M’Ree Biggs is the daughter of Randy and Jill Biggs. She has a GPA of 4.11 and is ranked first in her class.

Biggs’ extra curricular activities include basketball, cross country, cheerleading, varsity choir, Bomber Dears Show Choir, musicals, student council, the talented and gifted program, yearbook, Frederick United Methodist Church youth group and mission team and academic team.

Her honors include Lion’s Club outstanding 11th-grader for the 2017-17 school year, runner-up in the SWRE essay contest in 2016, Masonic Lodge of Frederick Student of the year for the 2015-16 school year, student council secretary, varsity choir vice-president, sophomore class president, and many others.

Biggs’ plans to attend college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University or the University of Central Oklahoma in the fall of 2018. She is planning to earn a degree in Health Sciences and continuing on to medical school to become a dermatologist or speech language pathologist.

Courtesy photo From left are Clay Johnson, Brooke Orr, Maggie Blankenship, Molly Biggs and Brad Benson. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Rotary-Students-1-201711994913645.jpg Courtesy photo From left are Clay Johnson, Brooke Orr, Maggie Blankenship, Molly Biggs and Brad Benson.