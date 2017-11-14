Rotary chooses Students of the Month

Staff Report

The Rotary Club chooses students of the month each month.

MacKenzie Ann Trammell is the daughter of Julie and Steve Clark. Her GPA is 3.89 and she is ranked sixth in her class.

Her extra curricular activities include FFA, choir, student council, the Talented and Gifted Program and Spanish Club.

Her honor’s include the National Honor Society, FFA Treasurer, FFA Vice President, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll and FFA Veterinary Medicine Proficiency.

Trammell plans to major in Agricultural Science and minor in Psychology when she attends college.

Kristian Dawn Combs is the daughter of Lisa and Stephen Combs. Her GPA is 3.93 and she is ranked third in her class.

Her extra curricular activities include softball, cheer, basketball, musicals, choir, yearbook, student council and academic team.

Her honors include district and regional softball champion, All-State Choir, Principal and Superintendent’s Honor Rolls and the Oklahoma Honor Society.

Combs plans to major in nursing and eventually become an anesthetist.

