Frederick Community Calendar provided

A Farmer’s Market meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Great Plains Technology Center. For more information call 580-305-2630.

The Lawton Ballet Theatre is scheduled to present A Christmas Carol the Musical at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore Blvd. Tickets are $6 for adults 12-64 and $4 for children under 12 and adults 65 and older. Children under three may attend for free if they sit in someone’s lap.

The Southwest Youth Sports Association is hosting a Benefit Dinner to help support the families of two Frederick Children, Luke Coleman and Gia Hilburn, who have both been affected by medical issues and lengthy hospital stays.

The dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at the First United Methodist Church. Each meal includes pulled pork, baked beans, potatoes, dessert and a drink.

Adults – $10

Children eight and under – $5

For more information or to make a donation, contact Jordan Nichols at 469- 865-4642 or Rachel Wells at 580-305-5654.

The Frederick Christmas Parade, Christmas through the Eyes of a Child, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14. There will also be a Chamber Bucks drawing. For more information, contact Chamber Director Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or frederickcc@pldi.net.