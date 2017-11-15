Posted on by

Jail report for Nov. 1 – 13


Staff Report

Akin


Davis


Hooker


Jimenez


Lovett


Martinez


Slaughter


Southerland


White


Jennifer Akin, 33 of Frederick, two counts of violating the compulsory education act.

Justin Davis, 28 of Lawton, driving with lisence cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Michael Hooker, 39 of Tipton, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Jimenez, 33 of Altus, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Jill Ann Lovett, 48 of Altus, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Pablo Martinez, 32 of Tipton, two counts of no valid drivers’ license.

Patrick Slaughter, 24 of Oklahoma City, possession of contraband by an inmate, aggravated assault and battery on a corrections, DHS or OJA employee.

Bobby Keith Southerland, 34 of Tipton, Jackson County hold.

Demarcus Paul White, 33 of Grandfield, omitting to provide for a child, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Akin
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_AKINJ_320171113124733416.jpgAkin

Davis
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DAVISJ2017111312492927.jpgDavis

Hooker
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HOOKERM_320171113125010928.jpgHooker

Jimenez
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_JIMENEZA_820171113125128927.jpgJimenez

Lovett
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_LOVETTJA20171113125230928.jpgLovett

Martinez
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MARTINEZP2017111312546928.jpgMartinez

Slaughter
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SLAUGHTERP_320171113125512928.jpgSlaughter

Southerland
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SOUTHERLANDBK_1520171113125613930.jpgSoutherland

White
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_WHITEDP_2920171113125811929.jpgWhite

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:40 pm |    

My list of blessings

My list of blessings
10:35 am |    

Frederick High School hosts Veterans Day event

Frederick High School hosts Veterans Day event
10:26 am |    

Frederick High School hosts Veterans Day event

Frederick High School hosts Veterans Day event
comments powered by Disqus