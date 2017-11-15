Jail report for Nov. 1 – 13

Jennifer Akin, 33 of Frederick, two counts of violating the compulsory education act.

Justin Davis, 28 of Lawton, driving with lisence cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Michael Hooker, 39 of Tipton, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Jimenez, 33 of Altus, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Jill Ann Lovett, 48 of Altus, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Pablo Martinez, 32 of Tipton, two counts of no valid drivers’ license.

Patrick Slaughter, 24 of Oklahoma City, possession of contraband by an inmate, aggravated assault and battery on a corrections, DHS or OJA employee.

Bobby Keith Southerland, 34 of Tipton, Jackson County hold.

Demarcus Paul White, 33 of Grandfield, omitting to provide for a child, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

