Christmas parade looking for entries

Staff Report

The Frederick Chamber of Commerce is looking for entries for the 2017 “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child” Parade Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. The joy of the Christmas season to a child is a wondrous and exciting time. Perhaps you best remember a childhood Christmas from another decade or maybe it was a particular tradition or song that sparks excitement in the child inside of us all. Whatever that childlike wonder is to you, we hope to see your float or other entry making its way through the parade.

Prizes will be given for the top three floats. First place will receive $100, second place will receive $75 and third place will receive $50. The top two walking floats and driving floats will be awarded as well.

Parade entry forms are available online at www.frederickokchamber.org, or can be picked up at Tags to Go, 102 W. Grand Ave. in Frederick, or the Frederick Chamber office at 100 S. Main St. Live music will begin at 4:30 pm along Main Street. In addition, many local merchants will have extended hours for shopping and dining in Frederick. A “Parade Magic” Open House will also be held at 120 North Main, next door to KC’s, featuring local vendors and artists.

The Frederick Chamber Bucks drawing will be held immediately following the Christmas Parade at the KYBE Studio. Over $2000 in Chamber Bucks will be given away. Tickets are available at participating retail sponsors.

The parade route will begin at Eighth Street and Grand Avenue, traveling east down Grand Avenue, turning South onto U.S. 183 then ending between the Geiger Eye Care parking lot and Family Dollar on Calla Street and Ninth Street. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. with floats lining up on South Eighth Street. Vehicles will line up west down Grand Avenue and walking entries will line up along North Eighth Street.

For more information call Linda Haston, Parade Chair, 580-335-7474 or Felisha Crawford at the Chamber office, 580-335-2126.

The float representing BancFirst won first place at last year's parade.