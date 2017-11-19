Breakfast with Santa slated

Staff Report

The Frederick Arts & Humanities Council is scheduled to host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the historic Ramona Theatre.

For over thirty years the Arts Council has been hosting the event, which has grown exponentially from its beginnings. While once the entire event was held within the walls of the Lois Long Youth Center, now Santa is sitting center stage at the historic Ramona Theatre. Photos with Santa are held onstage in the theatre, with breakfast taking place at the Lois Long. Personalized Christmas ornaments are also given out each year at the Breakfast.

As in recent years, photos will be available for pickup at one o’clock that afternoon at the Lois Long Youth Center. When you return to pick up your photos, sit and enjoy Disney’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas featuring Jim Carrey, which will be screening at 1 p.m. in the Ramona Theatre.

Tickets for breakfast are $10 and include breakfast, a personalized ornament and a photo with Santa Claus. Film admission is $1 and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase for $1 each.

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Santa20171113161448901.jpg