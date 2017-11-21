Miss Altus contestants wanted

Plans are underway for the 2018 Miss Altus Scholarship Pageant which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the Altus City Auditorium.

An orientation meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Frazer Bank Community Room, 110 East Broadway, in Altus for those who wish to participate.

A contestant must be between the ages of 17 (a senior in high school) and no older than 24 by Dec. 2018 and she must reside or attend school in Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer or Tillman County.

The Miss Altus Pageant is a Miss America Preliminary Pageant and the winner will compete in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant which will be held in Tulsa in June, 2018. The Miss America Pageant is the largest provider of scholarships for young women. Last year, the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations made available more than $45 million in cash and scholarship assistance.

Participating in the pageant system not only helps young women pay for college and prepare for a career, it also provides an opportunity to gain additional life experience, work on issues of importance to society, enhance personal and professional skills and develop talents.

If you are unable to attend the meeting or need additional information about the pageant please contact Judy at -580-471-8871.

Pictured is Miss Altus 2017, Meaghan Dorn.