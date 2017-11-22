Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Nov. 17 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for the week of Nov. 10-17 were Timber Mefford, Ethan Garza and Elise Dodson. Timber wants to be a music teacher when she grows up and her favorite class is math. Garza wants to be a football player when he grows up and his favorite class is also math. Dodson wants to be an artist when she grows up. Her favorite class is science, “because it’s kind if like history.”

