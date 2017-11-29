OHP announces new Chief

Staff Report

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces that Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams is retiring. Effective Dec. 1, Michael S. Harrell will be promoted to the position of Chief of the Patrol.

Harrell is a graduate of the 48th OHP Academy in 1995. Previous assignments include Troops K (Pawnee), B (Tulsa), J (Enid), C (Muskogee) and XB (Muskogee Turnpike). He promoted to Lieutenant in 2003, to Captain in 2006 and to Major in 2013. He has served as a Troop Commander for several Troops.

“I am equally humbled and excited by the opportunity bestowed upon me by the Commissioner,” Harrell said. “I look forward to promoting his vision for the Department of Public Safety and continuing our long history of serving the citizens of the great State of Oklahoma.”

Retiring Chief Adams said, “It has been an honor and great privilege to have led the state’s premiere law enforcement agency. As a team we have made remarkable progress, overcome tremendous obstacles, bled together, and stood together through triumph and tragedy, all while providing quality service to the citizens of Oklahoma. I will always treasure my service to DPS and as the Chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will remain a proud part of who I am as my time here comes to close.”

