Jail Report for Nov. 16 – 28


Dustin Wayne Abrams, 29 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Coti Edwards, 27 of Frederick, assault on a police officer, resisting executive officer, public intoxication and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Adolfo Gonzalez, 39 of Frederick, public intoxication.

Justin Harper, 24 of Frederick, two counts of driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Margaret Nicole Miller, 41 of Tipton, indecent exposure.

Kenneth Rieichenbacker, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer, resisting executive officer and destroying evidence.

Tami Stewart, embezzlement and tampering with utilities.

