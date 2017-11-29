Christmas Decorating Contests to be held

Staff Report

The Frederick Chamber of Commerce is continuing its community Christmas Decorating Contests to go along with the Christmas Parade and Chamber Bucks Give Away. A committee of Santa’s secret helpers will be driving around Frederick looking for the best decorated Christmas home and in town Christmas tree decorations.

The in town decorated Christmas trees are much like the bicycles for FreeWheel or the chairs for Arts ‘N Action. Decorate whatever type of tree you like for Christmas and place it around town. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their store and side walk fronts for the competition. Our goal is to help our community be as festive as ever for the Christmas season.

If you have a decorated home, yard or tree in town to nominate, please send the owner or decorator name and address to frederickcc@pldi.net or call 580-335-2126.

The Homes and Christmas Trees will be judged on festivity, creativity and Christmas Spirit. The winner of each category will receive $50 in Chamber Bucks. The winner will be announced after the Christmas Parade on Dec. 14 during the Chamber Bucks Give Away from KYBE Radio.

And don’t forget, entry forms for the Christmas Parade can be picked up at Tags 2 Go, the Chamber office or online at www.frederickokchamber.org. There is no entry fee and cash prizes are given away in three categories.

Nails By Julie won Best Decorated Business in 2016. David Sebastian won Best Decorated Home in 2016.