Funeral services for Yvonne Janice Pool, 81 of Frederick were scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Haverland officiating. Private family burial was scheduled in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Pool passed away on Monday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2017 in Oklahoma City.

Yvonne Janice (Huff) Bagwell Pool was born on Dec. 31, 1935 in Tipton to Frank and Beatrice (Pendergrass) Huff. She attended and graduated from Laing Consolidated #1 in 1953. She attended Cameron University where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Later, Janice received her Master’s Degree in Counseling from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She then received her NBCC License in Counseling in Dallas, Texas.

Janice had taught at Weaver for two years before transferring to Frederick Public Schools where she taught and was Middle School Counselor for 27 years. She retired in 1996. She was married to Benny Carl Bagwell in 1955 in Tipton. She later was united in marriage to Kenneth Pool in 1989. Much of life was spent in her hometown of Tipton and Frederick. She was devoted to the Church of Christ, her family and her enjoyment of teaching and counseling.

She is survived by her husband of the home, Kenneth Pool; two daughters, Tana Dugan and Kim Hodges and husband Andy all of Oklahoma City; one sister, Maxine Lipe of Oklahoma City, two brothers, Kenneth Huff and wife Celia of Arlington, Texas, and Ronnie Huff and wife Alice of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Branden Ballard, Trenton Ballard and wife MaLaura, Keaton Dugan, Jada Hodges and Jaci Hodges and Braden Hodges and wife Kaci; great-grandchildren, Britten Ballard, MaKaela Lee, Keira Lee and Kali Ballard; one brother-in-law, Bill Pool and wife Beverly and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-in-law, Richard Lipe and Billy Ray Bagwell; one step-son, Ken Allen Pool; and a nephew, Danny Bagwell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Home in memory of Janice Pool.

