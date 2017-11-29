Toys for Tots time again

Staff Report

The Toys for Tots program is gearing up for another bright Christmas.

Radio Days is scheduled for Friday Dec. 8, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., right after Turkey Talk on Frederick’s own KYBE “The Coyote” 95.7 FM radio.

The Frederick Jaycees take over to rule and reign the station and the airwaves for a couple of hours each year to publicize the contributing businesses and advertise their generosity to a most worthy cause.

In addition to advertising the contributors and cutting up on the air, the gang will provide some Christmas and Holiday Trivia as well as provide some traditional and not so traditional Christmas music.

A new wrinkle this year is that contributing individuals, who give $25 or more, will become eligible to be in a drawing to win two tickets to an Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball game. One ticket per $25 increment will be issued or five tickets for a $100 donation.

The delivery date for the toys will be Friday, Dec. 22. Application for the Toys for Tots program can be made through the local Frederick DHS office.

Monetary donations can be made to- BancFirst, P.O. Box 430, Frederick, OK 73542, to the ATTN: Toys for Tots.

Also, new toys can be dropped off at the Frederick Fire Department.

The program has been around for many years. In 1947, Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR founded Toys for Tots, in Los Angeles, Calif., during a campaign before Christmas that year. The first toy was a handmade doll.

In 1948, The United States Marine Corps adopted Toys for Tots, and expanded it into a nationwide community project as the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program.

Since then, the program has gone international as well. The Frederick Jaycees organization began the program locally in the 1960’s, and it continues to run non-stop each and every year.

The overall mission and goal of the Toys for Tots program is, “to deliver, through new toys at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them into becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.”