Local veterans’ group hands out food baskets

Members of the Frederick Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, put together Thanksgiving baskets for families in need this Thanksgiving.

“We got four names from DHS of people in need. They contacted them and got their permission,” member Buddy Shook said. We’re supplying them to those people.”

The DAV holds fundraisers throughout the year and the proceeds from those go right back into the community in the form of the food baskets or helping with other forms of need. The group hopes to help with even more baskets this Christmas.

The group also wanted to thank United for donating some of the food items that were put in the basket.

If any veterans would like to join the DAV, they are encouraged to contact Cedric Edwards or Buddy Shook at 580-335-4568.

Disabled American Veterans members, Clifford Hawes, Ron Hogg, Galen Hughs, Cedric Edwards, Buddy Shook and Bruce Carter put together food baskets for families in need for Thanksgiving.