Frederick Elementary students win poster contest

Students from third and fourth-grade at Frederick Elementary School won gift cards for posters they entered into a contest for American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance. From third grade, Logan Ibarra won first place, Hadlee Hunt won second place and Gage Stout won first place. From fourth grade, Karli Olsen won first place, Joselynn Martinez won second place and Julia Olsen won third place.

Students from third and fourth-grade at Frederick Elementary School won gift cards for posters they entered into a contest for American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance. From third grade, Logan Ibarra won first place, Hadlee Hunt won second place and Gage Stout won first place. From fourth grade, Karli Olsen won first place, Joselynn Martinez won second place and Julia Olsen won third place. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FES-Nov.-1720171117124945581.jpg Students from third and fourth-grade at Frederick Elementary School won gift cards for posters they entered into a contest for American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance. From third grade, Logan Ibarra won first place, Hadlee Hunt won second place and Gage Stout won first place. From fourth grade, Karli Olsen won first place, Joselynn Martinez won second place and Julia Olsen won third place. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader