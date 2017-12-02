Frederick Middle School students make food bank donation

Eighth grade students at Frederick Middle School present Mrs. Whitworth with Tillman County Food Bank a check for $600 and several boxes of canned goods. Also pictured, eighth grade teachers, Mrs. Nolan, Mrs. Stoll and Mrs. Gibson. This month all donations are being doubled by the regional food bank.

Eighth grade students at Frederick Middle School present Mrs. Whitworth with Tillman County Food Bank a check for $600 and several boxes of canned goods. Also pictured, eighth grade teachers, Mrs. Nolan, Mrs. Stoll and Mrs. Gibson. This month all donations are being doubled by the regional food bank. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Eighth-Grade20171116112320163.jpg Eighth grade students at Frederick Middle School present Mrs. Whitworth with Tillman County Food Bank a check for $600 and several boxes of canned goods. Also pictured, eighth grade teachers, Mrs. Nolan, Mrs. Stoll and Mrs. Gibson. This month all donations are being doubled by the regional food bank. Courtesy photo