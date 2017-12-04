Local students visit Pioneer Townsite Museum

Mrs. Simmons’ fifth-grade class visits the old schoolhouse at the Pioneer Townsite Nov. 17.
Mrs Simmons, Mrs. Ripley and Mrs Schoonover took their fifth-grade classes on a tour of the Pioneer Townsite Nov. 17. Students picked cotton and learned the history of the various buildings on the property.
