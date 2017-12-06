Local restaurant owner injured in car accident

A local restaurant owner was injured in a car accident just after 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

Map Dot owner Tony Hillmon was driving westbound about 15 miles east of Frederick when he came upon a road grader. He attempted to pass the grader while it was turning and collided with it. The collision caused Hillmon to leave the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side door, pinning Hillmon inside.

Hillmon was pinned inside for about 30 minutes before the Frederick Fire Department arrived on scene to extricate him. Tillman County EMS took Hillmon to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and arm injuries.

Trooper Clancy William’s of the Tillman County Detachment of Troop M investigated the accident. Troopers Mitchell Witt, Jimmy Wallace and Lt. George Dickerson assisted with the investigation along with the Tillman County Sheriff’s Department, Tillman County EMS, Air Evac and the Frederick Fire Dept.

According to a Facebook post by a close friend of Hillmon’s, he is scheduled to have surgery on his arm but is expected to be OK. The post went on to thank everyone who helped, including those who waited with him before first responders arrived on scene.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Local restaurant owner Tony Hillmon was injured in a car accident just after 2 p.m. Dec. 5. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_24819241_1796707083674220_2124294916_o201712684048432.jpg Local restaurant owner Tony Hillmon was injured in a car accident just after 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Courtesy photo