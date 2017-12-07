Students of the week chosen at Frederick Elementary

Frederick Elementary students of the week were named Dec. 1 at the before school assembly. One student from each grade is chosen based on manners, how they treat others and how hard they work. Students of the week for the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 1 are Leayla Lopez, Britney Farias and Claire Collins. Collins was unavailable for the photo. Lopez said her favorite class is math and she wants to be a teacher when she grows up. Farias said her favorite class is also math and she wants to be a lawyer when she grows up.

Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader