Magic fundraiser held for local children

A fundraiser was held Dec. 1 to help the families of Gia Hilburn and Luke Coleman with medical expenses. The show was a hit with everyone in attendance.

Frederick Middle School Principal Jeremy Newton introduced Magician Ron Wilson to the stage.

“Ron Wilson has performed magic for over 40 years,” Newton said, “using magic with a twist of comedy. Using this talent, magic comedy, Ron was voted Wichita Falls Theatre’s best comedian. He has appeared on ABC Television’s ‘America’s Funniest People’ and Fox Family Network’s ‘Show Me the Funny.’ Ron has played to groups as large as 1200 people as an opening act for country music star Deana Carter’s Wichita Falls show.

He also has presented close-up illusions right under the noses of his audience. He is a very experienced magician…he has toured through nine states all over the U.S.

Wilson’s combination stand-up comedy routine coupled with the art of illusion doubled the fun. The audience was full of children and adults alike, clapping and laughing. Numerous children were asked to take the stage to assist Wilson in a few of his tricks, which included old favorites like cutting his assistant in half and escaping a rope tied around him. He also tore up a newspaper and cut a rope, both of which were magically put back together as good as new.

Wilson’s biography proved to be true and it was clear that Wilson loves what he’s doing. He truly engages with his audience.

If you missed Wilson’s Dec. 1 show, he will also be holding a Dec. 8 show in Wichita Falls at Brooks Financial Services, 2629 Plaza Parkway Suite A-2.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Lanee Coleman floats at a fundraiser hosted by Magician Ron Wilson Dec. 1. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson-82017124102954194.jpg Lanee Coleman floats at a fundraiser hosted by Magician Ron Wilson Dec. 1. Magician Ron Wilson calls children up to the state to help him perform a trick. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson2017124103016918.jpg Magician Ron Wilson calls children up to the state to help him perform a trick. Magician Ron Wilson shows children how a trick works at a fundraiser held Dec. 1 http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson12017124103022884.jpg Magician Ron Wilson shows children how a trick works at a fundraiser held Dec. 1 Gia Hilburn and Luke Coleman assist Magician Ron Wilson at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson22017124103048789.jpg Gia Hilburn and Luke Coleman assist Magician Ron Wilson at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. Magician Ron Wilson plays a rope trick on two unsuspecting children at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson32017124103113562.jpg Magician Ron Wilson plays a rope trick on two unsuspecting children at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. Magician Ron Wilson cuts his assistant in half at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson4201712410313834.jpg Magician Ron Wilson cuts his assistant in half at a fundraiser held Dec. 1. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson72017124103227628.jpg Logan Coleman assists Magician Ron Wilson with a floating table trick. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ron-Wilson82017124103250287.jpg Logan Coleman assists Magician Ron Wilson with a floating table trick.