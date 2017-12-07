Man arrested for domestic assault

A Frederick man was arrested on assault charges stemming from a domestic disturbance.

Officer Robert Wallace with the Frederick Police Department responded to an unknown call at about 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. When he arrived at the address he made contact with the suspect, Dustin Abrams, who allegedly stated that he did not need the police and everything was OK. According to the probably cause affidavit, Brown asked Abrams if he intended to hurt himself or the victim and he allegedly replied that it was best if she left because he was “going to hurt her bad.”

The victim pulled up to the house and allegedly told Brown that she had been assaulted by Abrams. The victim had visible signs of strangulation as well as marks on her back consistent with being dragged from the backyard up to the porch and into the house. The victim allegedly stated Abrams had flipped her out of her chair and began kicking and punching her before picking up a knife and allegedly threatening her.

According to Brown, the victim also allegedly stated her children began to cry after seeing this and Abrams allegedly pointed the knife at them and told them to shut up and go to their bedroom because “they didn’t want to see what was about to happen.”

During Abrams’ arrest, he allegedly took a fighting stance but got on the ground when Brown pulled his taser. A brief struggle ensued when Abrams tried to pull away from Brown but he was able to regain control and placed the suspect in the back of the patrol car.

Abrams was booked on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse committed in the presence of a child.

Abrams http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABRAMSDW_3120171219649859.jpg Abrams