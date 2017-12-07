Van der Laan named OSU Senior of Significance

Staff Report

STILLWATER — Liza Van der Laan, a plant and soil sciences major from Frederick, has been selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2017-2018 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

Liza is the daughter of Pieter and Anita Van der Laan. She is president of the OSU Agronomy Club, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources career liason, OSU Student Employee of the Year semifinalist and an Agronomic Science Foundation Golden Opportunity Scholar.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

“The OSU Alumni Association is proud to honor this year’s Seniors of Significance,” says Chris Batchelder, Alumni Association president and CEO. “These students will go on to become impactful alumni upon graduation and will make Oklahoma State proud.”

A public reception to recognize Van der Laan and the other 48 Seniors of Significance Award winners was held on November 30 at 6 p.m. at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater.

The OSU Alumni Association student awards program is sponsored by ISN. For more information about the OSU Alumni Association’s student awards program, visit http://orangeconnection.org/awards. For details on the reception or to RSVP, visit http://orangeconnection.org/sosreception or contact Melisa Parkerson at melisa.parkerson@okstate.edu or 405-744-8711.

The OSU Alumni Association serves as a lifelong connection between alumni and Oklahoma State University. As a member organization, the Alumni Association serves more than 200,000 alumni living worldwide, as well as OSU students, faculty, staff and friends. By supporting the extensive alumni network from OSU, the Alumni Association provides a connection back to the university through a number of outreach programs as well as a complete directory to connect alumni to each other. Get Connected – Stay Connected – orangeconnection.org!

Van der Laan http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_171116_liza_van_der_laan_0012017112913621616.jpg Van der Laan Courtesy photo