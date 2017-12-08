Third-graders perform in musical program

Frederick Elementary third-graders presented “On the Shoulders of Giants” Nov. 28 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Students sang and gave facts about prominent figures throughout history.

Each student dressed as a historical figure such as Ben Franklin, Amelia Earhart, Betsy Ross, George Washington Carver, among many others.

Students worked hard to learn their lines and each child delivered his or her line enthusiastically.

They also learned choreography to go with each song:

• On the Shoulders of Giants

• Ben Franklin

• The Great Invention Convention

• We are Marching to Freedom

• I am Anne

• Be a Giant

Students who performed in the program are:

Mrs. Ellis’ third-grade class:Kamauri Addison,

Madelyn Castaneda,

Ethan Garza,

Joshua Fatjo,

Maelii Flores,

Christian Harper,

Audianna Huerta-Olivares,

Hadlee Hunt,

Logan Ibarra,

Chloe Keasler,

Cullin Moore,

Kennedy Nichols,

Kya Pollock,

Flora Randle,

Terrance Randle,

Troy Reed,

Hector Sanchez, and

Gage Stout.

Mrs. Sizelove’s third-grade class:Sierra Brymer,

Alina Burleson,

Hannah Crane,

Jace Davis,

Mathew Daniels,

Lylah Gallagher,

Genesis Garcia,

Gracie Harrison,

Searra Harrison,

Gracie Jeffcoat,

Leilynd Kelley,

Huntley Kreutziger,

Justino Martinez,

Danny Rogans,

Rashad Stanford,

Kallan Walker,

Emma Wilson, and

Reagan Worthington

Mrs. Wofford’s third-grade class:Myra Amador,

Michael Castaneda,

Melody Clendening,

Cierra Collins,

Addyson Combs,

Collin Copeland,

Alexis Ferguson,

Avery Henderson,

Braylin Hunt,

Christian Johnson,

Izabela Koch,

Christian Olvera,

Micaela Santiago,

David Wirries, and

Saul Velazquez.

