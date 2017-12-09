Hill places first in gymnastics competition

Staff Report

Frederick Middle School student Raegan Hill competed in the Oklahoma AAU Trampoline and Tumbling Event, I am Third, Dec. 3 in Stillwater. The event was hosted by Zero Gravity.

The three events Hill competed in were:

• Tumbling,

• Double-mini trampoline, and

• Mini-trampoline.

About 50 girls competed and Hill won first place in all three of her events. She has been taking gymnastics for six years at Leaps and Bounds in Vernon, Texas.

Hill is the sixth-grade daughter of Roger and Roxie Hill.

Frederick Middle School student Raegan Hill competed in the Oklahoma AAU Trampoline and Tumbling Event, I am Third, Dec. 3 in Stillwater. The event was hosted by Zero Gravity. Courtesy photos http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Reagan-Hill201712491730868.jpg Frederick Middle School student Raegan Hill competed in the Oklahoma AAU Trampoline and Tumbling Event, I am Third, Dec. 3 in Stillwater. The event was hosted by Zero Gravity. Courtesy photos Courtesy photo Frederick Middle School student Raegan Hill competed in the Oklahoma AAU Trampoline and Tumbling Event, I am Third, Dec. 3 in Stillwater. The event was hosted by Zero Gravity. Courtesy photos http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Reagan-Hill1201712491737615.jpg Frederick Middle School student Raegan Hill competed in the Oklahoma AAU Trampoline and Tumbling Event, I am Third, Dec. 3 in Stillwater. The event was hosted by Zero Gravity. Courtesy photos Courtesy photo