Frederick Middle School eighth-grader Carter Norvell earned a spot in the 2018 Oklahoma Choral Directors Association (OCDA) JH All State Choir. Norvell is the son of Marc and Dana Norvell. Students across the state prepared three required musical selections and competed in two rounds of competition that decided the members of this years choir. Norvell is scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City in January to rehearse with the other students and composer, clinician Greg Gilpin followed by a concert scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 in Bethany. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1971201712110753635.jpg Frederick Middle School eighth-grader Carter Norvell earned a spot in the 2018 Oklahoma Choral Directors Association (OCDA) JH All State Choir. Norvell is the son of Marc and Dana Norvell. Students across the state prepared three required musical selections and competed in two rounds of competition that decided the members of this years choir. Norvell is scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City in January to rehearse with the other students and composer, clinician Greg Gilpin followed by a concert scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 in Bethany. Courtesy photo