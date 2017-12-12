Christmas parade this Thursday

Frederick will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Parade line-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Eighth Street and Grand Avenue. Entries will be taken until noon on Thursday. The parade route will travel east down Grand Avenue then head south on U.S. 183 ending on Calla Avenue (Between Geiger Eye Care & Family Dollar) and Ninth Street.

The Chamber Bucks drawing will be held immediately afterwards. Those hoping to win can either listen in front of KYBE radio station or inside KC’s, Box Inc. or Very Good Coffee Co.

This year’s Chamber Bucks sponsors are:

KC’s Gift Shop

Frederick Ace Hardware

Frederick Furniture & Appliance

Red River Veterinary Services

Pioneer Telephone

Box, Inc.

Dad’s Convenience Store

All About M.E. Medi-Spa

TillCo Supply (NAPA)

Lewis Pharmacy

Frederick Pharmacy

Hop ‘N Sack #5 United Supermarkets

CR Tire Services, LLC

Nails by Julie & Bronzed Bodies

Carrs Insurance Agency

There will be live Christmas Caroling by the FHS Choir from 5-5:30 p.m. by Very Good Coffee Co.; the Frederick Middle School Choir from 4:30-5 p.m. and Shonda and Quinn Johnson from 5-5:30 pm by Star Square.

The Crawford Collection will be open from 4:30 until parade time. The Parade Magic Vendor Market will be in the old KC’s building from 4-8 pm. Also watch for $1 popcorn in front of KYBE radio to benefit the local Salvation Army. There will also be groups selling hot cocoa and cookies downtown. The Frederick Ag Boosters will be selling chili from 4:30-7 pm in the Lois Long Center on that evening as well.

Come downtown and enjoy a great night in Frederick with friends and family!

A huge Thank you to Santa’s Helper Sponsor Chris Middick with State Farm Insurance as well as Parade Sponsors K & S Service Station, Steven M. Ellis Tax & Accounting, Very Good Coffee Co., Crawford Abstract & Title Co., Frederick Mini Storage, BancFirst and the City of Frederick; Candy Sponsors are McIntyre Insurance Company, Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home and Frazer Bank.

For more information call Linda Haston, Parade Chair, 580-335-7474 or the Frederick Chamber of Commerce at 580-335-2126.