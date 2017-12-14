Posted on by

Show Choir members chosen


Members of the 2018 Honor Show Choir have been announced. This year’s members are Molly Biggs, Maggie Blankenship, Kendyll Ellis, Abby Espinosa, Chloe Fraley, Brooke Orr and Paige Orr. The group will travel to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant Feb. 2 and 3 for rehearsals and a final concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday.


Courtesy photo

