Show Choir members chosen

Members of the 2018 Honor Show Choir have been announced. This year’s members are Molly Biggs, Maggie Blankenship, Kendyll Ellis, Abby Espinosa, Chloe Fraley, Brooke Orr and Paige Orr. The group will travel to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant Feb. 2 and 3 for rehearsals and a final concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

