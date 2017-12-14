Posted on by

Jail report for Dec. 4 – 11


Staff Report

Christopher Calvillo, 59 of Oklahoma City, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Dustin Alan Flores, 39 of Frederick, receiving, possessing or concealing stolen property.

Mark Allen Jones, 44 of Tipton, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Eric Lee Martinez, 31 of Frederick, receiving, possessing or concealing stolen property.

Sean Richard Mercier, 43 of Lawton, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kyle Monroe, 21 of Frederick, fraudulent concealment of property.

Rachel Mouser, 42 of Lawton, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Victor Silva, 32 pf Frederick, two counts of domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Tami Stewart, 43 of Frederick, two counts of tampering with utilities and two counts of food stamp fraud.

Donte Deshon Thomas, 24 of Adiline, Texas, hold for Canadian County.

David Lee Wilcox, 32 of Frederick, failure to wear seat belt.

Mack Wright, 53 of Grandfield, escape after lawful arrest.

Britni Zapata, 24 of Vernon, Texas, aggravated assault and battery on corrections, DHS or OJA employee, larceny of motor vehicle.

