First Baptist Church hosts annual Christmas Dinner

Staff Report

The First Baptist Church of Frederick extends an invitation to attend their annual free Christmas dinner.

Anyone who will be alone or unable to cook for their family on Christmas Day is encouraged to enjoy a free meal at the First Baptist Church of Frederick, 201 E. Grand Ave. To make a reservation to eat at the church or to have a meal delivered, call the church office at 580-335-2166 by noon on Friday, Dec. 22.

The church requests that anyone asking for more than six meals be delivered send someone to pick up the meals instead.

The day is scheduled to begin with coffee, cider and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall at 10:30 a.m. They will also begin delivering meals at 10:30 a.m. If you haven’t received your meal by 12:30 p.m., call the church so they can make sure your meal is delivered.

For those dining in, service is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The menu will be turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread, chocolate cake, coffee and tea.

We are so grateful to our Heavenly Father for allowing us to provide this ministry to our community and we look forward to setting down at the table with you Christmas Day.