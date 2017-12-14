Frederick Arts Council collectible ornament available

Staff Report

Each year the Frederick Arts Council releases a collectible Christmas ornament that depicts a local historical building or event.

2017’s ornament depicts Glenn Dobbs whose “bomb-throwing” passes gave the Frederick Bombers their name. Just prior to the Thanksgiving Day gridiron tilt versus the Grandfield Bearcats in 1937 the Frederick High Bearcats became the Bombers.

It was a season in the making as quarterback Glenn Dobbs rained down “bombs” to receiver Cotton Benson leading the Frederick eleven to a winning season and a new team name, the Frederick Bombers.

The Oklahoman on Nov. 28, 1937 acknowledged the change with the headline “Frederick Bomber Hits His Mark” and boy did he, tossing more than 100 passes that year without one interception.

Dobbs quarterbacked collegiately for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and professionally for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Los Angeles Dons and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Frederick Bomber “ Glenn Dobbs “ornament as well as some of the past year’s ornaments may be purchased at KC’s Gift Store, 118 N. Main.

All proceeds go to restoration of the historic Ramona Theatre owned by the Frederick Arts Council.