Rotary Students of the Month chosen

Staff Report

The Rotary Club chooses students of the month each month. Students chosen for the month of November were Bryce Haynes and Kent Treadwell.

Haynes is the son of Todd and Amy Haynes. His GPA is 3.84 and he is ranked seventh in his class.

His extra curricular activities include football, basketball, baseball, golf, choir, talented and gifted and yearbook.

His honors include Top 10, Oklahoma Honors Society, Superintendent and Principal Honor Rolls.

After Haynes graduates, he plans to attend college and join the military.

Treadwell is the son of Jason and Julie Treadwell. His GPA is 3.91 and he is ranked fourth in his class.

His extra curricular activities include football, basketball, baseball, lifting, yearbook, musicals and choir.

His honors include top 10 in class, district baseball, principal’s honor roll and choir representative.

Treadwell plans to attend Oklahoma State University after he graduates.