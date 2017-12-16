Posted on by

Miss Frederick pageant makes donations


Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.


Courtesy photos

Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.


Courtesy photos

Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.

Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.

Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_25286041_337284270074100_663824634_o2017121195649825.jpgMiss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant. Courtesy photos

Miss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant.
http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_25286178_337284840074043_1448497200_o20171211957014.jpgMiss Frederick 2017 Logan Coleman recently donated to the Frederick Food Bank, with Juliane Whitworth and to the Toys for Tots campaign. The donations were made on behalf of the Miss Frederick Pageant. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:44 am |    

What Christmas is all about

What Christmas is all about
9:41 am |    

Christmas parade is tonight!

Christmas parade is tonight!
2:51 pm |    

View Post

comments powered by Disqus