Most Useful Citizens nominations wanted

Frederick Lions Club has begun the process of naming Frederick’s Most Useful Citizens, a man and a woman. The Most Useful Citizens program began in 1933 and has continued without interruption.

According to Melissa Huff, President of Frederick Lions Club, “Our selection process invites members of the community to make nominations which will be screened by a secret committee.”

This secret committee’s function will be to receive nominations, examine and evaluate each and make the final selection of the Most Useful Man and Woman. The committee will deliver the final selection to the President in a sealed envelope. President Haynes will read the names at the Frederick Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 1, 2018.

Nominations are encouraged and can be made by anyone. The nominations must be in writing, sealed in an envelope, addressed to President, Frederick Lions Club, P.O. Box 951, Frederick, OK 73542. The envelope should be marked “Attention: Most Useful Committee.”

Nominations will be received until Jan. 24, 2018.

The Most Useful Citizens names will be read and recognized at the Chamber Banquet with a formal recognition sometime in the future at a regular Lions Club meeting.

The man and woman selected will be known as Frederick’s Most Useful Citizens 2017. President Huff said, “The information supplied by the one making the nomination can span any number of years. Frederick has had many people making quality, useful, volunteer contributions to improve the city and make it a place for a wholesome life for Frederick’s citizens. These are the kind of people we wish to recognize.”

Frederick’s past Most Useful Citizens:

1933 Mrs. J.L. Newland and J. L. Newland

1934 Mrs. A.H. Holloman and Polk Fry, Sr.

1935 Mrs. R.L. Case and Dr. W.T. Longwell

1936 Mrs. C.C. Allen and Dr. Joe J. Rogers

1937 Mrs. Jimmie Jones and L.J. (Bill) Gause

1938 Mrs. O.W. Burnham and R.O. (Bob) Cull

1939 Mrs. Providence Mounts and Paul McLellan

1940 Mrs. John T. Dotson and Chester C. Moore

1941 Mrs. R.O. Cull and Cecil R. Chamberlin

1942 Mrs. Lynn Harris and J.A. Mathis & Col. Roy L. Fischer

1943 Mrs. W.R. Harper and Sam G. Miller

1944 Mrs. Cecil R. Chamberlin and Charles M. Crawford

1945 Mrs. Charles M. Crawford and Roscoe Christian

1946 Mrs. Paul McLellan and Homer Tilley

1947 Miss Frances Burkhardt and Charles Hubbard

1948 Mrs. A.M. Dennis Oscar and E. Brittian

1949 Mrs. C.C. Cox and Cecil H. Wyatt

1950 Mrs. V.E. Hamm Wade Watson and David Gish

1951 Mrs. Lorraine Kent and R.H. Wessel

1952 Mrs. May Akin and Lloyd Cole

1953 Mrs. Leona Oxford and W.J. (Bill) McIntosh

1954 Mrs. Harrison Roe and C.C. (Tiny) Black

1955 Mrs. Leon Stith and Milton G. Tomlinson

1956 Mrs. Jack Zumwalt and B.W. Kent

1957 Mrs. W.G. Roe, Jr. and J. Alton Thompson

1958 Mrs. Galen Briggs and Raymond Waits, Sr.

1959 Mrs. Ray Duffy and O.E. Kennedy

1960 Mrs. John Perkins, Jr. and Monty Worthington

1961 Mrs. Arthur Holloway and Hubert L. Gilbreth

1962 Mrs. Lloyd Register and Donald Johnson

1963 Mrs. Ralph Faulconer and Anthony Massad

1964 Mrs. C.K. Barnes and Howard McBee

1965 Mrs. J.A. Mathis and Joe Myers

1966 Mrs. Ralph Anthony and J.D. Duckworth

1967 Mrs. Casey Dombrowski and Jim Jack Loftis

1968 Mrs. Roger Johnson and Laxton Malcom

1969 Mrs. Josephine Massey and Bodie Collins

1970 Mrs. Hardee Crudup and Benton Caldwell

1971 Mrs. A.B. Crudup and Prather Brown

1972 Mrs. Jim Fondren Leonard Hensen, Emil Marcus, Lloyd Wilson

1973 Mrs. Tom Armour and Homer Loftis

1974 Mrs. Bob Maxwell and Rev. A.J. Joiner

1975 Mrs. C.H. Wyatt and Carl McFall

1976 Mrs. Bob Copeland and Dr. C. Curtis Allen

1977 Mrs. Wilbur Brown and Marion Lewis

1978 Mrs. Sue Dickey and Bill Crawford

1979 Mrs. Loyd Benson and Loyd Benson

1980 Mrs. Arthur Goodknightand Robert H. Holloman

1981 Mrs. Burgin McFall and Jack McFall

1982 Mrs. Halley Hopps and Larry Watkins

1983 Mrs. Larry Greer and Celeta Pace and Larry Greer

1984 Mrs. Doug Ade and Ray Long

1985 Mrs. Roger Guilford and Doyle Balentine

1986 Mrs. Jack Honaker and Fred Barbee

1987 Mrs. Clara Berry and Gerald K. Richards

1988 Mrs. Leo Fallon and Leon J. Fallon

1989 Mrs. Wanda Jo Evaige and Kenneth L. Ames

1990 Mrs. Gwen Smith and Art Cunningham

1991 Mrs. Larita Balentine and Vernon Stotts

*Faye Simpson

1992 Mrs. Betty Box and Louis Box

*Hazel Worthington

1993 Mrs. Jim Loftis and Michael Evans

1994 Mrs. Twyla Elsener and Doug Ade

1995 Mrs. Tony Massad and Homer Lynn Ryan

*Joe Miller

1996 Mrs. Barbara Tucker and Mark Bobo

1997 Mrs. Marcia Messner and Owen L. Fry

1998 Valarie Clayton and Willie Perkins

1999 Louise Tyler and Lon Perry

2000 Wendy Howard and Greg Howard and Tommy Challacombe

2001 Rhonda Oxford and Jay Oxford

2002 Su Clifton and Dick Messner

2003 Karen Graves and Charles Graves

2004 Ann Clayton, Gary Tyler and Chris Marcom

2005 Nancy Heap and Roger Heap

2006 Watha Shanks and Jeff Patterson

2007 Karen Caldwell, Vernon Floyd and Eddie Whitworth

2008 Georgia Greenfield and J.M. Cope

2009 Virginia Walker and Ray Walker

2010 Cathy Riggins and Bruce Hoover

2011 Julane Whitworth and Bob Bobo

2012 Glenda Lorah and Jim Smith

2013 Dawn Mefford and Aaron Henson

2014 Sue Ann Kauffman and Jack Lowery

2015 Kindra Woodall and Bill Blankenship

2016 Linda Haston and Joe Wynn

*Posthumous