Woman’s death under investigation

Gaynell Marie (Harris) Gray

Graveside services for Gaynell Marie (Harris) Gray, 91 of Frederick were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin with Mike Suiter, retired chaplain and minister, officiating.

Gaynell went to join her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Arrangements are under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home, of Frederick.

The daughter of Wilburn and Lula (Haggard) Harris, she was born in Nimrod, Ark., on April 10, 1926. On April 10, 1943, in Little Rock, Ark., she was united in marriage to Lloyd Kendrick Gray. Gaynell worked at Betsy Bra and Centra Leather Goods in Frederick. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and taught them all to play card games and dominoes.

She loved camping and fishing and taught all her children and grandchildren to love them also. Nothing made her happier than having all her family together and listening to arguing and laughter going on during which ever game was going on around the dining room table. Gaynell was the primary care giver to her husband Lloyd until his death in 2012, and then she continued to live in their home in Frederick with their little dog Zorro.

In July, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas to live with her daughter until she got ill in October. At the time of her death, she was rehabbing in Westside Campus of Care in Fort Worth.

In addition to her parents and husband of 69 years: Lloyd; she was preceded in death by a sister: Audie (Harris) Martindale; and three brothers: Lester Harris, Cleo Harris and W. J. “Bill” Harris.

She is survived by one daughter: Sandra (Gray) Farris, of Fort Worth; two sons: Gary Lloyd Gray and wife Terri (Laney) and Charles David Gray and wife Carolyn (Nunn), both of Frederick; two brothers: Leo Harris and Edward Harris, both of Little Rock; eight grandchildren: Michael Farris, Angela (Farris) Ledbetter, Phillip Farris, Mandy (Gray) Dunn, Marta (Gray) Sinor, Cindy (Gray) Davila, Beau Gray and Matt Gray; 25 great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.

