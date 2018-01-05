Craft vendors needed

Staff Report

The 2018 Oyster Fry is now looking for Craft Vendors to participate in the Oyster Fry Craft Show to be held on Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Middle School Gymnasium, 211 S. 13th, in Frederick.

Booth spaces are 10×10 feet. Cost is $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-chamber members.

If you wish to have electricity, an additional $25 must be submitted with your request.

Booth spaces will be reserved on a first-come first-served basis, guaranteed only with payment and form submitted to the Chamber.

Vendors will be responsible for tables, chairs, extension cords or other items necessary to operate your booth.

The Craft Show will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Set-up of the booths may begin at 9 a.m. and should be complete by 10:45 a.m. Vendor spaces should be emptied by 7 p.m.

There is a high demand for spaces. In order to reserve your spot now, please fill out form and payment online at www.frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.html or contact the Frederick Chamber office for a paper form.

You may contact the Frederick Chamber office with questions at 580-335-2126 or frederickcc@pldi.net.

Please keep this letter for your information.