City Council meets in special session

The Frederick City Council and the Frederick Public Works Authority met in a special session at 8 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Water and Light Office, 200 W. Grand Ave. in Frederick.

The council and board approved a second amendment to the Franchise Agreement for the collection and disposal of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition waste in the City of Frederick.

A bill of sale was also approved by the council and board for the landfill equipment including a dozer,a compactor and a scraper.

The City is taking over the operation of the City Landfill from Waste Connections.

“The biggest change will be that it will not be open six days a week year round,” City/General Manager Robert Johnston said. “It will be open Fridays and Saturdays beginning after the new year.”

Things that may be taken to the landfill are solids such as old furniture, limbs and construction debris for example. Things that may not be taken to the landfill are household trash and liquids such as paint or chemicals or other hazardous materials.

Another change that will take place is instead of driving down to a pit to unload, residents will unload into large rectangular metal boxes. To utilize the landfill, citizens must present a utility bill to the on-site manager proving they live in the city limits of Frederick.

The Frederick City Council and The Frederick Public Works Authority are scheduled to meet in a regular session at 5:30 Jan. 9 at the Civic Center.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_trash201712291381299.jpg