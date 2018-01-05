Help fight hunger and feed hope in Tillman County

Staff Report

TILLMAN COUNTY — Join the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in fighting hunger in Oklahoma, including Tillman County, by making tax-deductible gift by Dec. 31.

“This holiday season, many Oklahomans look forward to sharing meals with loved ones,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “But for many families in Oklahoma it means there may not be enough food to go around. Your year-end gift helps ensure everyone has access to nutritious food this winter, when utility bills skyrocket.”

Donations raised through the Holiday Match will provide good food for chronically hungry children, seniors on limited incomes, and hardworking families in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties, including Tillman County.

The Regional Food Bank works with community-based partner agencies year-round to help fight hunger in Tillman County, including: DHS Tillman County and Tillman County Food Bank. With the help of these community-based partner agencies, the Regional Food Bank distributed 172,613 pounds of food to Tillman County residents last year.

Hunger never takes a holiday. To make a tax-deductible donation, call 405-600-3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization and a member of Feeding America’s network of Food Banks. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides enough food to feed more than 136,000 hungry Oklahomans each week through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties. Since its inception in 1980, the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 613 million pounds of food to feed Oklahomans living with hunger. For more information, visit http://www.regionalfoodbank.org; find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/regionalfoodbank or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rfbo.

Make a tax deductible gift in 2017