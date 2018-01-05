Wessel Scholarship applications now available

Staff Report

The Frederick School Enrichment Foundation has announced that applications for the Lorene Wessel Scholarship for 2017 graduates of Frederick High School are now available at the high school principal’s office.

The scholarship will permit any 2017 graduate of Frederick High School who is a full-time student, has completed 12 hours of course work during the first semester of their collegiate career, has obtained a 2.0 GPA, and is enrolled as a full-time student for the second semester, to be entitled to a $500 scholarship from the Foundation’s Wessel Endowment for the second semester.

Also, any student who pursues a full-time career technology program and completes the full-time course work during the first semester on a satisfactory basis will qualify for a $250 stipend for the second semester of the career technology program.

All funds will be paid directly to the college or technology center where the student is enrolled.

Loyd Benson, Chairman of the Foundation, stated, “The Foundation Board believes that this will be an incentive to students who wish to continue their education for the second semester either in their college course or technology program. In this time of high unemployment, students who obtain additional education will have a better opportunity for the jobs that are available.”

Applications can be obtained at the high school principal’s office to qualify for the scholarship and completed applications with a copy of the transcript for first semester and enrollment for the second semester, must be returned by Feb. 1, 2018 to Dana Norvell at the Frederick High School Counselor’s office or at Benson Law Firm.

