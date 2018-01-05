Speech contest held

Tipton recently hosted the Tillman County 4-H Club Speech competition. County Officers Rachel Mitchell and Kamryn Roberts welcomed everyone to the event.

Roberts began the contest with her speech, “Opportunities in 4-H” in the 4-H Promotion category. Rachell Mitchell followed up with her speech, “How to have a Good Attitude” under the category of Personal Development. Both Roberts and Rachell Mitchell placed first with their informative speeches.

In the 12-13 year old category, Alyssa Worthington discussed why she shows cattle, carrying on a family legacy. She also won first place.

Megan Mitchell also placed first while giving the audience practical tips with her speech titled, “Helpful and Hurtful Words.”

For the 8-9 year old category on safety, both Cooper Henson and Hadlee Hunt gave great speeches. Henson won second with his speech about ATV Safety and Hunt won first with her speech about Driving Safety.

We are proud of all these 4-H members for the time they spent writing, planning and presenting these excellent speeches. The district speech contest is scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center.

Registration for this event is due in the Tillman County Extension office by Jan. 12.

Other upcoming events include the Bright Nights at the Science Museum of Oklahoma scheduled for Feb. 16-17, 2017. Registration for this event is also due on Jan. 12.

