Morrow appears in court

An Altus man charged with first degree manslaughter appeared in court on a pre-trial docket Jan. 5 at the Tillman County Courthouse with the Honorable Judge Norm Russell presiding.

Rowdy Morrow is charged in the death of Frederick High student Noah-Rae Star Ault in an accident that occurred Nov. 25, 2016. Morrow has been on house arrest since May of 2017.

Russell warned Morrow at his arraignment held May 5, 2017 that he is still under arrest and he will not be allowed to have friends visit or be allowed to use any form of social media.

“House arrest is still arrest,” Russell said to Morrow. “Thank goodness for cable or you’d be learning about Socrates by reading a lot of books … This is a time of self reflection, learning and improving yourself. This isn’t social hour. This is still jail — it’s just different walls.”

Russell said that Morrow can help his grandfather on the farm but he has to be driven there by another family member, and also said he wasn’t going to say he couldn’t go eat in Lawton with his father, but he would not be allowed to go anywhere with friends, nor would friends be allowed to visit Morrow’s residence, whether in the house or in the yard.

Morrow’s attorney, Ken Sue Doerfel of Lawton, was given until March 15 to have motions filed. Assistant District Attorney Deanna Hansell has until March 25 to respond to those motions. Judge Russell is scheduled to hear motions April 6.

A cross marks the spot where Frederick High School student Noah-Rae Star Ault died in an accident that occurred Nov. 25, 2016.