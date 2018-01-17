Musical auditions to be held

Staff Report

The Frederick Arts Council is scheduled to host try-outs in late January for the musical “Smoke on the Mountain.”

The cast includes four males and three females.

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin late February or early March with a possible production date in late April.

Interested persons should call Dana Greer at 580-335-5687 or Karen Caldwell at 580-305-5287 for more information. Stage crew, set designers and assistant director are also needed.

The musical “Smoke on the Mountain” is set in the sanctuary of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina.

The year is 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.

Young pastor Oglethorpe has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into “the modern world.”

Between songs each family member “witnesses”-telling a story about an important event in their life.

Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of the congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true — and hilarious — imperfect natures.

By evening’s end the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.

Funny, rollicking and inspiring has been used to describe the musical.

Don’t miss a chance to be part of this fun production.