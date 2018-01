The overall winners of the Tipton School Spelling Bee were Conner Cryer who won first place and Morgan Bailey who won second place. They will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee Jan. 31 at Big Pasture.

The overall winners of the Tipton School Spelling Bee were Conner Cryer who won first place and Morgan Bailey who won second place. They will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee Jan. 31 at Big Pasture. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26829431_10215312467433774_2119704946_o201811582339545.jpg The overall winners of the Tipton School Spelling Bee were Conner Cryer who won first place and Morgan Bailey who won second place. They will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee Jan. 31 at Big Pasture.