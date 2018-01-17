Council approves lease of police vehicles

The Frederick City Council met in a regular session at 5:30 Jan. 9 at the Memorial Civic Center, 110 S. 17th St. in Frederick.

The council unanimously approved the minutes from the Dec. 12 regular meeting and the Dec. 27 special meeting as well as the following claims:

• General Airport, capital improvement, FEDA and recovery funds claims totaling $590,612.05,

• General fund, airport, FEDA and recovery funds income and expense reports and other financial reports.

The board unanimously approved the appointing of Jeana James as City Treasurer.

The board unanimously approved a proposal from Bob Hurley for the rental of three 2018 Ford Utility Patrol vehicles for the Frederick Police Department.

The board unanimously approved the submission of documents to the Oklahoma State Department of Health related to the City of Frederick’s participation in the management of the Memorial Nursing center for Upper Payment Funding purposes.

The City Council adjourned and the Frederick Public Works Authority meeting began.

The board approved the minutes of the Dec. 12 regular meeting and the Dec. 27 special meeting as well as the following claims:FPWA claims totaling $381,545.73,

FPWA income and expense reports and other financial reports,

Utility account charge-offs for the quarter, and

The final charge-off for the former Alco Store – Bankruptcy.

The board discussed the transition of the Frederick Construction and Demolition Waste Landfill to a Citizen Collection Station but no action was needed on this agenda item.

