80th Annual Tillman County Jr. Livestock Show scheduled

Staff Report

The 80th Tillman County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, Monday, Feb. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 27 2018. The 4-H Club and FFA youth from across Tillman County will be in Frederick to exhibit their animals and to hopefully take home top honors for their hard work and a job well done!

Kicking off the show season will be the annual Trophy Auction. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Plains Technology Center just east of Frederick on Okla. 5. Everyone that has an interest in our youth is welcome to attend and enjoy the meal and auction conducted by Terry Brink. A good time is had by all who attend!

The proceeds of this event will be used to reward and support all of our exhibitors. Most county livestock shows only award the top few exhibitors — not Tillman County. All of our youth exhibitors will receive a cash award plus top winners receive belt buckles and other prizes. This is done by donations made at the Trophy Auction. No donation is too small and if you would like to donate but cannot attend that night please just call John Worthington, committee chair at 580-335-3911, local FFA instructors, or Aaron Henson, Extension Educator at 580-335-2515 Ext. -7.

The general schedule for the show is: Sunday at 3 p.m. weigh/enter swine, Monday, Feb. 26 weigh/enter sheep at 9 a.m., goats at 10 a.m, at 11 a.m. enter/weigh chickens, cattle and dairy. Swine show begins at 1 p.m., chickens at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 the dairy show will start at 10 a.m., beef cattle will start at noon, the goat show should start at 3:30 followed by the sheep at 5 p.m.

The Award program is scheduled for Monday, March 5 starting at 7 p.m. and it is moving back to Prather Brown Cafeteria in Frederick.

